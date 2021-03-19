COVID-19 restrictions: Capacity limits boosted at many New Jersey businesses

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Capacity limits increased Friday morning at many New Jersey businesses as COVID-19 restrictions eased across the state.At Cinnaminson Diner, plexiglass divides booths, customers are spaced out, sanitizer sits on tables, and outdoor seating will return with the warmer weather.Customers were inside at 6 a.m. ordering breakfast as the order took effect."It's huge. It makes a difference because the more people you have, the more customers you have, the more turnover you have, the more money you make," said waiter Karen Branin, who has been with the diner for three years.Restaurants, recreational and amusement venues, including casinos, gyms and fitness clubs, barbershops, salons, and other personal care businesses can start operating with 50% indoor capacity, up from 35%."I mean it's a good thing. It shows that there's a light at the end of the tunnel," said Cinnaminson Diner customer Jeff Schaffer of Willingboro.Also, outdoor interstate youth competitions are allowed to resume Friday with up to two parents or guardians as spectators per athlete.The prohibition on indoor sports competitions remains in effect.Indoor and outdoor gathering limits went up as of Friday.Outdoor gatherings can also climb to a 50-person capacity, up from 25. The 25-person limit didn't apply to weddings, church services, or political events, among a few others.