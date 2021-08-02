COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing required at state-run and some private health facilities in NJ

CDC COVID-19 Transmission Levels by U.S. County

Ancora Psychiatric Hospital

Ann Klein Forensic Center

Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital

Trenton Psychiatric Hospital

Paramus Veterans Memorial Home

Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home

Vineland Veterans Memorial Home

Developmental Centers

University Hospital

State correctional facilities

Juvenile Justice Commission Facilities

Long-term care and assisted-living facilities

County jails

Acute-care hospitals and specialty hospitals

Short-term and post-acute in-patient rehabs

Licensed behavioral health facilities

Home health agencies

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Workers at New Jersey's state-run and some private health care facilities and high-risk congregate-living centers must get a COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing for the virus, Gov. Phil Murphy mandated on Monday.Murphy, a Democrat running for reelection this year, said the change would likely affect "many thousands" of workers, but couldn't specify how many.The requirement comes as new cases, particularly involving the contagious delta variant, are climbing in the state and elsewhere in the country.Murphy's order affects about a dozen state-run facilities, including the three Veterans Affairs homes, state correctional facilities and those run by the Juvenile Justice Commission.The private facilities affected include long-term care facilities like nursing homes, along with county jails, acute-care hospitals and licensed behavioral health centers."We are taking this step today because it has been proven time and time again that vaccines save lives and are our way out of this pandemic," Murphy said.Initially, Murphy said the state's goal for herd immunity was to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated but that's now changed."We'd really like to get to 80% or 85% of everybody," said Murphy.Dr. John Zurlo, an infectious disease specialist with Jefferson Health, says there's no clear number for herd immunity with the delta variant."We're seeing this highly contagious variant that's shaken us up a bit. But I think the most responsible reporting that we can do is we know that vaccination is very effective in preventing people from developing serious COVID-19," said Zurlo.New Jersey's seven-day rolling average of new cases has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 409 on July 17 to 938 on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.