Customers return to New Jersey restaurants for outdoor dining

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey entered phase two of its reopening plan on Monday, which includes letting restaurants serve customers as long as they are seated outside.

In Glassboro, the Monarch Diner opened at 9 a.m. for breakfast and welcomed a crowd of eager diners to its patio.

The staffers wore masks and gloves, and tables were spaced six feet apart. Customers were allowed inside to use the restroom as long as they have a mask on.

Donna Harmer of Clayton was at the diner to celebrate her birthday.

"As soon as I heard they were opening on my birthday, I said 'well that's what I want for my birthday," she said.

While owners say they miss having their customers inside the restaurant, they are elated to serve them outside, with some new safety considerations.

"My father and I yesterday were sitting table to table, measuring, making sure every table was six feet apart. We had pre-shift meetings with all our staff to make sure they're continuing to be safe," said owner Paul Tziknakis.

Indoor dining still not allowed, and there is no date for that yet from state officials.

RELATED: Some outdoor events resume in New Jersey as officials raise limits on outdoor gatherings

Murphy lifted the statewide stay-home order last week, but said residents would still have to abide by limits of no more than 50 people indoors and up to 100 people outside.

New Jersey is among the worst-hit states by the virus, with a death toll of 12,625 and nearly 167,000 positive cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
