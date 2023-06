There are seats open in the State Senate, General Assembly, and local races are on the ballot.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Tuesday is primary election day in New Jersey.

State senate and general assembly seats are among those on the line.

To find a polling location near you, click here.

Sunday was the last day for early voting in New Jersey.

New Jersey officials have also posted general information on the 2023 primary election online for anyone who is looking for more information.