New Jersey Transit says officer seen on video has been suspended

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Transit Police on Monday said an officer seen on cell phone video confronting a man Saturday night outside the Trenton Transit Center has been placed on administrative suspension pending an Internal Affairs investigation.The short video shot by a Bucks County woman shows the unnamed officer telling a man lying on the pavement to "get up and get out".The officer appears to pick up the man who is limp and drop him back onto the ground. Later the officer is seen dragging the man a short distance along the pavement.At that point the video ends, the woman who shot it said her cell phone battery died.The woman who does not want to be identified told Action News, "The guy was defenseless, like he looked borderline unconscious."The Transit Center, which is a busy hub for commuters, also serves as an ad hoc shelter for many homeless looking for a refuge..Commuter Dave Thompson of Barrington was outraged by what he saw on the video. He said, "I don't give a doggone if the folks are homeless or whatever they are. There is no need for them to have to go through that abuse"A police spokesperson, citing the ongoing investigation, said it would not be appropriate to say if the man seen with the officer was taken into custody, if the officer had a working body cam, or what sparked the incident captured on the video.