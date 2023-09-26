Coastal flood warning in effect for Atlantic, Cape May counties

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A coastal flood warning is in effect for Cape May and Atlantic counties in New Jersey, with minor to moderate flooding expected in flood-prone areas.

Tuesday was not an ideal beach day, but the people who are visiting the Jersey shore are venturing out, at least for a bit.

"It's crazy on the beach but he loves it," said Chris Marcolina of Wyndmoor, with her dog, Blue.

The beaches in Sea Isle City have suffered severe erosion between Tropical Storm Ophelia and Hurricane Lee.

Street flooding has also been an issue, especially with people driving through standing water, which officials say can cause waves to hit homes and cause damage.

We found the Kuhars visiting from Williamsport, Pa., preparing for another high tide by moving their vehicle.

"We had water this morning across the road. So yeah I don't know how deep it'll be but yeah it could be," said Alan Kihar.

In Avalon, the beaches also took a hit.

"Out of the new beach fill that we got we lost maybe about 25% of the sand on the beach. However we still have a big enough beach to protect the town," said Avalon Borough Business Administrator Scott Wahl.

The weekend also brought street flooding in flood-prone areas, including the business district where water was up to the curb.

They're expecting the same to happen this evening during high tide, maybe a little higher.

"They could be stuck in their homes without being able to move their cars. We ask people all the time, 'Do not drive through flood water.' It destroys your cars and puts you at risk,'" said Wahl.

Atlantic City officials also put out a warning that the evening commute could get sticky because of flooding in the usual problem spots.

Free parking is available on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in the Wave Parking Garage for residents and visitors who need to move their cars to higher ground.