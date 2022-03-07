New Music Cafe in Havertown, Pa. serves coffee and kindness

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Be kind and then be kinder."
That's the message around a Delaware County cafe that employs adults with disabilities and serves up coffee, baked goods and live music.
New Avenue Cafe is set up inside the Kelly Music Center in Havertown.
Jim Wurster, CEO and manager of New Avenue Cafe, calls it a community space that helps people with disabilities have more meaningful lives through employment, training and socialization.
"They like helping out in anyway that they can. Various kinds of jobs, including running our point of sale system, waiting on customers and filling their orders." Wurster said. "We try to recognize what their abilities are and not their disabilities."
"I have a job I do once a month. I do inventory." Tony Lemieur, a New Avenue Cafe volunteer, said. "I've got friends here. I get to see them when I come in."
New Avenue Cafe is open every morning.
The café's 'over easy' concerts run every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
