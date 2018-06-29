New surveillance video shows violent arts festival shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3666392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bodycam video is released from Trenton arts festival shooting: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 27, 2018.

Tahaij Wells / Amir Armstrong

Newly released surveillance video shows the horror and chaos that played out in Trenton earlier this month.The video shows the scene as people first heard gunshots ring out at the Art All Night Festival back on June 17th.You can see the crowd running for safety.In all, authorities said 22 people were hurt that night, 17 were shot.One suspect was killed and two others are facing weapons charges.One of them is Amir Amstrong, who can be seen being moved by officers into a police vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.The incident is still under investigation.Four Trenton officers have been placed on administrative leave while waiting for the outcome of the investigation.------