BODY CAMERAS

New surveillance video shows violent arts festival shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Newly released surveillance video shows the horror and chaos that played out in Trenton earlier this month.

The video shows the scene as people first heard gunshots ring out at the Art All Night Festival back on June 17th.
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Trenton art festival shooting captured on police bodycam
EMBED More News Videos

Bodycam video is released from Trenton arts festival shooting: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 27, 2018.



You can see the crowd running for safety.

In all, authorities said 22 people were hurt that night, 17 were shot.

One suspect was killed and two others are facing weapons charges.

One of them is Amir Amstrong, who can be seen being moved by officers into a police vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

Tahaij Wells / Amir Armstrong



The incident is still under investigation.

Four Trenton officers have been placed on administrative leave while waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newspolice shootingshootingbody camerasTrenton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY CAMERAS
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest rejects plea offer
Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Art festival shooting captured on police bodycam
More body cameras
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News