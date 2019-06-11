New video shows triple shooting in West Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5339904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police search for gunman in Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting: Katherine Scott reports on Action News Mornings, June 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released new video Tuesday of the suspect they're looking for in connection to a shooting over the weekend.It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street in West Philadelphia.Three men were sitting in a white Chevy Malibu parked on the block when a gunman opened fire.In the video you can see the suspect fire several shots at the car.Police say the suspect then walked into a nearby store briefly before running off.A 21-year-old man was shot once in the chin, a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg. All three men were hospitalized in critical condition.The gunfire also struck the side window of a different nearby car.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.