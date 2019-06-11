New video shows triple shooting in West Philadelphia

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street in West Philadelphia.
Three men were sitting in a white Chevy Malibu parked on the block when a gunman opened fire.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 3 men injured after triple shooting in West Philadelphia
In the video you can see the suspect fire several shots at the car.
Police say the suspect then walked into a nearby store briefly before running off.
A 21-year-old man was shot once in the chin, a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg. All three men were hospitalized in critical condition.
The gunfire also struck the side window of a different nearby car.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.