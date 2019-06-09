3 men injured after triple shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are in critical condition at the hospital following a triple shooting on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the chin, a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg. All three men were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly Pride Parade kicks off in Center City
PHOTOS: Philly Pride Parade
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Massive fire destroys several businesses in Frankford
Wild crash injures 4 in West Philly
Thousands peddled to the Jersey Shore to help fight cancer
AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy
Show More
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
2 people with stab wounds found inside burning home
The storied history of NJ's fallen Salem Oak Tree
Firefighters called to 30th Street Station for hazmat situation
Frankford Stops The Violence with basketball tournament
More TOP STORIES News