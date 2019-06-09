3 men injured after triple shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are in critical condition at the hospital following a triple shooting on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the chin, a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg. All three men were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.