NFL linebacker charged with attacking NYPD sergeant in Queens after allegedly dodging cab fare

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest details.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WPVI) --
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was charged Saturday with attacking an NYPD sergeant in a Queens police precinct after he allegedly refused to pay for his taxi ride, the Queens District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

WABC-TV reports, a yellow cab driver called police around 1:30 a.m. and said the NFL player, who was staying at a Hampton Inn near LaGuardia Airport, refused to pay his $32 fare.

Police arrested 25-year-old Bates and took him to the 115th Precinct. Police told Bates he would receive a desk appearance ticket before he was allowed to leave, but the DA's office said Bates became increasingly agitated.

As NYPD Sergeant James O'Brien attempted to calm him down, Bates allegedly punched him in the face, the DA said. Police then used a Taser in order to subdue him.

Sgt. O'Brien was transported to a local Queens hospital, where he was treated for a concussion. He also needed three stitches over his left eye.

Bates was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, theft of services and resisting arrest.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nflofficer injuredDetroit LionsnypdAction News SportsNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in Frankford
Independence Mall attractions reopen following shutdown
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Sunoco says area around Chester County sinkhole is secure
Firefighters battle fire at ski shop in Eagleville
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Students participate in chess marathon in University City
Philadelphia prosecutor fights new Mumia Abu-Jamal appeal
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase from Delco to Philly
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Federal workers react to returning to work
More News