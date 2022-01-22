Arts & Entertainment

On The Red Carpet takes deep dive into Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

EMBED <>More Videos

Deep dive into Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

On The Red Carpet gets to lift the curtain on the process of creating the unique worlds of the stunningly visual movie, "Nightmare Alley" from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

"Nightmare Alley" is in theaters now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police officers, good Samaritan lift SUV off trapped woman
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Conjoined twins separated at CHOP after 10-hour surgery
Police investigate 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Pennsauken
Social media photo of student with gun prompted school lockdown
Program offers scholarships to help minorities break into real estate
Local nonprofit aims to secure funding to keep their doors
Show More
AccuWeather: Bitter Cold Start to the Weekend
Police: 14 stolen catalytic converters recovered in Bucks County
Alternative emails used for online services
Exclusive video: Officers come under fire during NE Philly pursuit
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News