New Jersey reaches 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered

EMBED >More News Videos The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league's 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine.

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey has administered more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 15, 2020, according to state officials.On Monday Gov. Phil Murphy announced the milestone, adding that 224,000 of the 1 million are second doses."Even with the continued scarcity in supply and the rescheduling caused by snowstorms, we have put 500,000 vaccine doses in arms in just a little over two weeks," said Murphy.Outside the Moorestown Mall vaccine mega-site, Peggy Rowles of Marlton was relieved to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."I'm really very frightened by how some people are not adhering to the guidelines," said Rowles.Walt Marxer of Florence just got his first shot Monday afternoon."It was a lot smoother than I expected and they're set up perfectly. They know what they're doing," said Marxer.His wife Elaine doesn't have an appointment until late April."I'm 71 but we're still checking to see if I can get any sooner than that," she said.Murphy said while the state has reached a vaccine milestone of 1 million doses, there's still a long way to go to reach the goal of 4.7 million New Jersey adults vaccinated by early summer.State officials are hoping if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is authorized for emergency use , New Jersey might have more supply sometime in March.But COVID-19 continues to ravage families, including the Kemble family in Riverside.A family member has set up a GoFundMe page for Edward Kemble to help pay for four funerals, saying he has lost four family members in a month: his wife, brother, mother in law and aunt after the family contracted COVID-19 in November."This has been a nightmare come true for the whole family," Kemble's niece, Dawn Cochran, wrote on the crowdfunding platform.