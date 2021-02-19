COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine sites in NJ, Pa. coping with winter weather, delayed shipments

By
DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Vaccination sites in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are not only rescheduling appointments missed because of recent winter weather, but also anticipating a shortage of doses due to delayed shipments.

John Testa of Brick Township, New Jersey received his second shot Friday at the Gloucester County mega-site at Rowan College of South Jersey, delayed by one day because of weather.

"I'm so happy. I had an appointment yesterday at 8:15 a.m. and I couldn't get here," said Testa.

While county officials say anyone who missed a Thursday appointment will be accommodated through the weekend, they're also looking ahead to next week and the impact of delayed shipments.

"We did not get our normal Tuesday first dose shipment nor did we get our normal Thursday second dose shipment. We're hoping to get it by tomorrow or Sunday or Monday," said Gloucester County Administrator Chad Bruner. He says if they don't get their delayed shipments by Monday they may have to reschedule some appointments.

Winter weather across the country has impacted vaccine shipments this week.

"Because planes and major hubs for both FedEx and UPS have been grounded due to the weather, this week's delivery has not made it to us on time," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy during Friday's state COVID-19 briefing.

Because of this issue, Burlington County's mega-site at the Moorestown Mall is prioritizing second dose appointments and rescheduling first dose appointments as they wait for a missed shipment, according to Virtua Health officials. They say normal operations at the site will resume as soon as the shipment arrives.

Pennsylvania is also affected. State health officials warned Friday morning that shipping delays could cause appointments to be pushed back.

It's not the news people want to hear, especially those who can't even get an appointment.

"We're trying to get our vaccines. I've been online for hours and hours for weeks and weeks," said Joanne Thalman from Williamstown. She came to the Gloucester County mega-site as a walk-in hoping there would be extra doses leftover, but she had no luck on Friday.

State officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are assuring people that any canceled appointments due to supply issues or weather will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseypennsylvaniawinter stormcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
24-hour vaccination clinic begins Friday at Temple's Liacouras Center
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
Why declining COVID-19 cases in US may be deceptive
Woman says she was fired from server job over COVID vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Adam Schefter breaks down Wentz & Pederson's strained relationship
AccuWeather: Lingering Snow Showers Move Out, Black Ice Overnight
Malcolm Kenyatta enters Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race
DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: Sources
'You're Still My Hero:' Wentz's positive impact on Eagles fans
FEMA to open mass vaccination site at Pa. Convention Center
Show More
Woman says she was fired from server job over COVID vaccine
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
Pa. man charged with firing into Montco Democratic office
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Eagles fans offer strong opinions on Wentz trade
More TOP STORIES News