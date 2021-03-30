Politics

New Jersey wedding venues prepare for increased indoor capacity

By
VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several wedding venues in South Jersey are excited to host more guests with Governor Phil Murphy's executive order increasing indoor capacity to 35% for up to 150 people.

Gina Vitale, a newlywed from Cherry Hill, described her wedding process as an emotional rollercoaster during the pandemic. She says she feared she would have to continue postponing her date.

She tied the knot to the love of her life, Tom, on March 6, months after their original date.

She also had to put off her wedding at one point because several members had COVID 19. The couple had a simple ceremony at the Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees, but she's looking forward to what the new ease of restrictions will mean for their future reception in August.

"We're excited that some of our family members can fly in from out of state, and just being able to get together and celebrate a happy moment after this last year we've been through," Vitale said.

The Mansion on Main Street said even though the new restrictions take place Friday, they've been getting more couples asking for dates and people who postponed their initial plans finally setting a new date.

Jon Rubin, with The Mansion on Main Street, is excited for what the future holds.

"The couples are elated. The stress is gone for them. They get to come here, we get to host their event. It feels like old times," Rubin said.

Rubin says there is a lot of space at the venue and they will continue to do contact tracing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseycoronavirusfamilywedding
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video from SEPTA bus may hold key clue in Philadelphia mall killing
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
City Council holds virtual hearings to address gun violence surge
As cases rise, Philly residents 65+ urged to get vaccine right away
Boy jumps into action after sister starts choking
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Show More
Still unclear when PA will move out of Phase 1A of vaccine roll-out
Kimmel Center hopes to return at full capacity in the fall
Quakertown neighborhood upset over feral cat problem
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Penn researchers tracking 'alarming' spread of COVID variants
More TOP STORIES News