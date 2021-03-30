New Jersey wedding venues prepare for increased indoor capacity

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several wedding venues in South Jersey are excited to host more guests with Governor Phil Murphy's executive order increasing indoor capacity to 35% for up to 150 people.Gina Vitale, a newlywed from Cherry Hill, described her wedding process as an emotional rollercoaster during the pandemic. She says she feared she would have to continue postponing her date.She tied the knot to the love of her life, Tom, on March 6, months after their original date.She also had to put off her wedding at one point because several members had COVID 19. The couple had a simple ceremony at the Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees, but she's looking forward to what the new ease of restrictions will mean for their future reception in August."We're excited that some of our family members can fly in from out of state, and just being able to get together and celebrate a happy moment after this last year we've been through," Vitale said.The Mansion on Main Street said even though the new restrictions take place Friday, they've been getting more couples asking for dates and people who postponed their initial plans finally setting a new date.Jon Rubin, with The Mansion on Main Street, is excited for what the future holds."The couples are elated. The stress is gone for them. They get to come here, we get to host their event. It feels like old times," Rubin said.Rubin says there is a lot of space at the venue and they will continue to do contact tracing.