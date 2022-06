MANCHESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are working to contain a wildfire in Manchester Township, New Jersey Sunday evening.The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says crews are on scene at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest for a wildfire that has reached 120 acres in size.The fire is 0% contained as of 7:30 p.m.Seven structures are being threatened.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.No injuries have been reported.