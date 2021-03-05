Firefighters battling blaze at Normandy Farm Hotel in Blue Bell, Pa.

By
BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Normandy Farm Hotel in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

The call came in around 8 p.m. for a fire reported in the ceiling of the two-story hotel located on the 1400 block of Morris Road in Blue Bell.

Chopper 6 was overhead as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. The fire was brought under control just before 9:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with 6abc.com and tune in to Action News at 11 for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyfire
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for relief
Shooting leaves 2 injured at Delco cemetery
Victim struck, dragged 300 feet in Philadelphia fatal hit-and-run: Police
Idol alum Justin Guarini coaches on confidence
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Traditional 2021 Penn Relays canceled due to COVID pandemic
Del. woman overjoyed to see mother in person as restrictions ease
Show More
Reflecting back on one year of COVID-19 in New Jersey
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
2 arrested in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Philly couple starts food distribution effort to tackle hunger insecurity
Ocean City amusement park to reopen after boardwalk fire
More TOP STORIES News