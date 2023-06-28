Argument leads to deadly shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

Investigators tell Action News the 22-year-old male victim got into a fight with another man.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an argument escalated to a deadly shooting on a North Philadelphia street.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 3100 block of Stillman Street.

Investigators tell Action News the 22-year-old male victim got into a fight with another man.

Both pulled guns and opened fire.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital where he died about an hour later.

Officials say the suspect was last seen near the 2500 block of Allegheny Avenue. He remains on the loose.

