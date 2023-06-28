WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Argument leads to deadly shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

Investigators tell Action News the 22-year-old male victim got into a fight with another man.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 9:24AM
Argument leads to deadly shooting in North Philly: Police
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting on Stillman Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say an argument escalated to a deadly shooting on a North Philadelphia street.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 3100 block of Stillman Street.

Investigators tell Action News the 22-year-old male victim got into a fight with another man.

Both pulled guns and opened fire.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital where he died about an hour later.

Officials say the suspect was last seen near the 2500 block of Allegheny Avenue. He remains on the loose.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW