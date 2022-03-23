fatal shooting

Man sitting inside car shot and killed in North Philadelphia

Detectives want to know if a nearby Dodge is connected to the homicide.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 1400 block of North Hutchinson Street.

Police tell Action News the man was shot once in the neck.

They found him in the driver's seat.

Police also made a discovery in a Dodge Durango parked nearby.

"In plain view, in the rear floorboards of that Dodge Durango is a semi-automatic handgun. There's also a loaded magazine in the front seat center console," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Detectives want to know if the Dodge is connected to the homicide.

No arrests have been made.
