Grocery Outlet opening in North Philly neighborhood, first supermarket since 1960s

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand-new market is celebrating its grand opening in North Philadelphia on Thursday.
The Grocery Outlet store at 2077 Ridge Avenue will serve the Sharswood community, which is currently a food desert.
There hasn't been a major supermarket in the neighborhood since the 1960s.
Officials say the extreme-value grocery retailer will also create 30 new jobs.
And then there's this: the first 100 customers at 8 a.m. will receive a gift card for a mystery amount.
In addition, all shoppers will receive a free, reusable bag while supplies last.
Grocery Outlet has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.
