Grocery Outlet opening in North Philly neighborhood, first supermarket since 1960s

Officials say the extreme-value grocery retailer will also create 30 new jobs.

The Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue will serve a North Philadelphia community, which is currently a food desert.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A brand-new market is celebrating its grand opening in North Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Grocery Outlet store at 2077 Ridge Avenue will serve the Sharswood community, which is currently a food desert.

There hasn't been a major supermarket in the neighborhood since the 1960s.

And then there's this: the first 100 customers at 8 a.m. will receive a gift card for a mystery amount.

In addition, all shoppers will receive a free, reusable bag while supplies last.

Grocery Outlet has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

