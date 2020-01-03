3 jump from window to escape Northampton County fire

BATH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A duplex in Northampton County went up in flames Friday morning causing some people to jump for their lives.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Northampton Street in Bath around 8:30 a.m.

Residents say at least three people jumped out of a window to escape the blaze.

They say all three were hospitalized but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
