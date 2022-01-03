snow

Heavy snow, coastal flooding, high winds hit towns along Jersey shore

Even when the snow stops falling, blowing and drifting snow will be an issue with strong winds at night.
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first winter storm of the season really packed a punch along the Jersey shore.

It was no day at the beach in Ocean City where they received several inches of snow and some coastal flooding.

Mayor Jay Gillian says that flooding will be an issue over the next few tide cycles.

"We had a little bit this morning, not too bad," he said. "The next high tide we expect to be a little higher."

It is much of the same in Atlantic City where local officials worked all day to stay ahead of the storm.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. says, "I know that the totals this morning went up from 6 to 10 inches to 8 to 10 to 12. The roads are slippery. We got crews out there doing the best job that they can as you know."

And then you have the wind.



Even when the snow stops falling, blowing and drifting snow will be an issue with wind gusts up to 40 mph expected Monday evening.

We spoke with the few people we saw outside on Monday in Ocean City, including Nick Jiunta who says once the front arrived, the snow quickly started piling up.

"I woke up at 8 o'clock," he says, "and there were a couple of inches already and just been accumulating all day."

Several accidents were reported along local streets and highways as well, as road crews did what they could to stay ahead of the storm.
