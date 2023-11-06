WATCH LIVE

Man with knife shot, killed during officer-involved shooting in Bucks County

Monday, November 6, 2023 3:26AM
NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place in Bucks County on Sunday night.

The county coroner confirmed that a 40-year-old man has died after an officer-involved shooting occurred on Elm Avenue in Northampton Township.

Action News is still working to find out what led up to the gunfire.

The coroner did say that the man, whom officers shot, was armed with a knife during the incident.

Police have not yet released any further details about the shooting.

