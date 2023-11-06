Man with knife shot, killed during officer-involved shooting in Bucks County

Action News is still working to find out what led up to the gunfire.

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place in Bucks County on Sunday night.

The county coroner confirmed that a 40-year-old man has died after an officer-involved shooting occurred on Elm Avenue in Northampton Township.

The coroner did say that the man, whom officers shot, was armed with a knife during the incident.

Police have not yet released any further details about the shooting.