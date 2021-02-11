Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia

He is a licensed masseuse focusing on healing practices like reiki he even gave pet massages. He cared for exotic animals like birds , fish and turtles and made honey from bees in his yard that he shared with neighbors. They fear he offered work to someone who took advantage pic.twitter.com/0qKfpsNZqm — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) February 11, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after multiple body parts were discovered at two crime scenes on Thursday.Around 9 a.m. on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street in the city's Somerton section, officers found a dismembered body in a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul van during a traffic stop.Investigators said someone had called in a burglary in progress at a home and then reported seeing a U-Haul truck leave the scene.When police pulled the rental vehicle over, the driver and passenger inside did not try to run. Instead, the driver was candid with officers, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp."The vehicle pulled over, and as soon as the officers got out of the car the driver of the U-Haul just came right out the door and said, 'I don't want anything to do with this,' and 'there's a body in the back,'" Gripp said.The truck driver and the passenger were taken into custody. A weapon was also found in the back of the truck, investigators said.On Thursday night, officers found body parts in a dumpster behind a Wawa at Kelvin Street and Bustleton Avenue, less than a third of a mile away from the first crime scene. Police say the body parts could belong to the same victim.Neighbors identified the owner of the home as Peter Gerold, who operated "Kneading You Therapy," a massage therapy practice, out of his home.Police have not said if the body found in the U-Haul was positively identified as Gerold, but sources say they also found pieces of body parts in an unattached garage behind his home and it looks like someone tried to burn the body too.Neighbors say Gerold had several exotic pets like birds, fish and turtles. He also grew honey and would deliver to his neighbors, said Tiffany McLean.Sgt. Gripp said police were called Wednesday by a neighbor, who was concerned about Gerold, to do a welfare check on the home. Officers walked around the perimeter but saw nothing unusual.Neighbors say they noticed Gerold's cars missing earlier this week.Neighbor Linda Xander said he was known to offer work around the house to people and may have been too trusting."We figured he was always helping them do something, you know...I guess this is his payback for doing something nice," said Xander.