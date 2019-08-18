Two dead following plane crash in New Castle County, officials say

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said two people dead following a plane crash in Newark, Delaware Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the area of 550 Stanton Christiana Road around 9 a.m.
The plane's pilot radioed in that he needed to land and then officials lost communication with the pilot.
The twin-engine aircraft was found in a heavily wooded area off of Route 7, approximately two miles north of Runway 32 of New Castle Airport a short time later.
Officials said the 1965 Beech Baron twin-engine plane, registered to a Philadelphia resident, took off at approximately 8:50 a.m.
Two occupants were in the aircraft and both died in the crash.
Positive identification of the victims is pending.
Delaware state police said while there are no road closures at this time, motorists should expect delays due to heavy police activity in the area.
The Federal Aviation Administration released the following information concerning the crash:
A Beechcraft BE-55 crashed into trees around one mile northwest of Wilmington Airport in Delaware at 9 a.m. today. The aircraft just departed from Runway 32 at the airport.
Local authorities will release the number of people aboard, their names and conditions. The FAA does not release names of people aboard aircraft.
The FAA will release the aircraft registration after officials release the names.
This information is preliminary and may change during the investigation.
The FAA will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board will be tasked with determining the probable cause of the accident
