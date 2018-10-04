Officials: Man killed in Allentown car explosion sent letters before blast

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Federal officials say they will discuss letters sent by a man before he was killed, along with his 2-year-old son and friend, in a car explosion in Allentown.

A source tells WFMZ-TV, Jacob Schmoyer sent the letters, dated September 29, to the Allentown Police Department and family members.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed Thursday "all information pertaining to the letters Jacob Schmoyer sent and their content will be disseminated" at a morning news conference. 6abc.com will stream the press conference live at 11:30 a.m.



Authorities reportedly recreated the circumstances of the blast Wednesday using another car as they continued their investigation.

Schmoyer and his 2-year-old son, Jonathan, were killed when their car exploded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 700 block of Turner Street. Sixty-six-year old David Hallman also died as a result of the blast.

All three were residents of Allentown, and the coroner says they died of traumatic injuries from the explosion.
Witness Mike Hunter recorded cell phone video showing the chaos in the moments immediately following the explosion.

"People were running, people were scared that's all I can tell you; just a frightening moment," said Hunter.
The blast is being called a "criminal incident." Federal, state and local authorities are investigating.

"We know there's been a criminal incident," District Attorney James Martin told reporters at a news conference last Sunday. "We have a high degree of confidence that the perpetrator was probably killed in the incident."
