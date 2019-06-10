Officials urge caution on Delaware River after weekend rescues

Fire officials in Bucks County are warning people to use caution on the Delaware River this week, after several teens had to be rescued over the weekend.

New Hope Eagle Fire Chief Jim Becker says around 5:30 p.m. Saturday several boys who were out in canoes capsized in the area of the Wing Dam Bear Lambertville, N.J.

Becker says the boys were fine, but it took five agencies to come to their aid.

He also says so far this year, 15 people have had to be rescued from this section of the Delaware. He says the typical number for the entire season is 15-25 people.

Becker says a muddy river is a good indicator of fast-moving waters. He also says if local boating and tubing companies aren't putting in, it's probably not a good idea to go out.
