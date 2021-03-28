Inmate killed after correctional officer taken hostage at Oklahoma jail

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- A tense hostage situation has ended at the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday evening with the inmate hostage-taker dead.

Earlier in the day, inmates took a correctional officer hostage on the 10th floor of the jail. One of the inmates was shot and killed in an effort to free the correctional officer.

The officer has been taken to an Oklahoma City Hospital but is not reported to have suffered serious injuries, KOCO reported.

Oklahoma City police are still working to secure the jail.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomainmatesjail deathhostagejailcorrection officeru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old boy shot, killed identified; mourned by loved ones
7 people shot in Fishtown; 4 in critical condition
Shooting leaves 18-year-old man dead in Frankford: Police
Double homicide investigation in Edgewater Park, N.J.
Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City, NJ reopens after fire
Villanova students gathered on-campus to watch NCAA 'Sweet 16' game
Show More
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
South Jersey comfort dogs head to Boulder, Co.
Sharrie Williams on Good Morning America
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
AccuWeather forecast
More TOP STORIES News