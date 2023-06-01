Old City Eats offers discounts at restaurants every Thursday all summer; starts with block party

The summer-long happy hour features discounted food and drink every Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Old City Eats is back for the summer season.

Festivities kick off Thursday with the Old City Eats Block Party.

Nearly a dozen restaurants and bars will be serving outdoors.

Live entertainment and vendors will be set up along 2nd Street, between Market and Chestnut, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The summer-long happy hour features discounted food and drink every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of August. More than 20 restaurants are participating, including:

Amada

Amina

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Franklin Social

Fringe Bar

Khyber Pass Pub

Kick Axe Throwing

Las Bugambilias

Lucha Cartel

National Mechanics

Nick's Bar & Grille

Panorama

The Olde Bar

The Plough & the Stars

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Red Owl Tavern

Royal Boucherie

Sassafras

Stratus Lounge

Vista Peru

New this season, Old City performing arts venues will offer discounts on tickets on select Thursday evenings through the summer including Arden Theatre Company, Christ Church Neighborhood House, and Philadelphia Film Society.