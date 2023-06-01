Old City Eats offers discounts at restaurants every Thursday all summer; starts with block party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Old City Eats is back for the summer season.
Festivities kick off Thursday with the Old City Eats Block Party.
Nearly a dozen restaurants and bars will be serving outdoors.
Live entertainment and vendors will be set up along 2nd Street, between Market and Chestnut, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The summer-long happy hour features discounted food and drink every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of August. More than 20 restaurants are participating, including:
Amada
Amina
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Franklin Social
Fringe Bar
Khyber Pass Pub
Kick Axe Throwing
Las Bugambilias
Lucha Cartel
National Mechanics
Nick's Bar & Grille
Panorama
The Olde Bar
The Plough & the Stars
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Red Owl Tavern
Royal Boucherie
Sassafras
Stratus Lounge
Vista Peru
New this season, Old City performing arts venues will offer discounts on tickets on select Thursday evenings through the summer including Arden Theatre Company, Christ Church Neighborhood House, and Philadelphia Film Society.