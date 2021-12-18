omicron variant

The COVID-19 variant Omicron now reported in New Castle and Montgomery Counties

The variant has infected four people in New Castle County, Delaware and one person in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Health officials in Delaware say the COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in their state.

Officials say two adults in their thirties, a teenager and a child under the age of 10 have the variant.

Health officials say two of the infected are fully vaccinated, while the other two are not.

The all live in New Castle County.

Meantime in Pennsylvania, officials in Montgomery County are reporting their first case of Omicron.

Officials there say a person in their twenties has been infected.

That person lives in Whitpain Township.
