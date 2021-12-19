Local first responders donate thousands of toys a part of annual 'Operation Christmas Kids Toy Run'

PLYMOUTH MEETING TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia area first responders donated thousands of gifts to children a part of the 12th annual Operation Christmas Kids Toy Run at Plymouth Community Ambulance."These are the guys that come out when you make a 9-1-1 call. Whether it's a fire or you have a police incident or a medical emergency, they come out to help and assist you, but they also have a good heart," said Chief Thomas Trojansky.Thirty-nine departments across Montgomery, Berks, and Chester Counties collected about 5,000 gifts to donate to Bryn Mawr and St. Christopher hospitals.The toys will be Christmas presents for kids who can't be home for the holidays."We're all just really grateful for these moments where we see people just giving and supporting. Especially during this holiday season," said Kelly Ann Zazyczny, the nurse manager at Bryn Mawr Hospitals' pediatric unit.This marks the second year in a row the donors haven't been able to meet the kids due to the pandemic.But Zazyczny says that makes this year more important than ever."Just an extra something special to help a child through their traumatic experience of being hospitalized," said Zazyczny.It's personal for Trojansky too."My son was a preemie down at Bryn Mawr Hospital, and they took very good care of him. After three and a half months, he was released. So we also include my son, Nicholas, into this," he said.This toy drive is his way of giving back and making sure the kids who need it most have extra care over the holidays.