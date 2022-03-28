West Philadelphia's Will Smith, Questlove took home Oscar gold

In his directorial debut, Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson took home the Oscar for Documentary Feature for "Summer of Soul."
Playing historian, the founding member of The Roots and native of the City of Brotherly Love dusted off 47 reels of unseen footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, a star-studded event that was never televised.
"I wanted to restore history, do a really good job, and hopefully, maybe a college or two would show it," Questlove told Action News before the 94th Academy Awards.
Will Smith, who grew up in the same Philadelphia neighborhood as Questlove, also took home Oscar gold for Actor in a Leading Role in "King Richard."
"King Richard" tells the story of the Williams sisters' father, who helped to shape them into two of the most successful tennis stars in the history of the sport.
Smith - not long before he won best actor - marched on stage and appeared to smack comedian Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Smith shouted at Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth," and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act. Smith apologized afterward to many people - including tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams' daughters - but did not mention Rock in his apology.
"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said as he began his acceptance speech.
