2 critically injured in Overbrook shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook section late Monday night left two people in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of North 61st Street at 10:30 p.m.

Police said they found a 19-year-old woman and a man, possibly in his 20s, who were both shot in the abdomen and torso.

The two were taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

Witnesses said they saw the suspected gunman fleeing south on 61st Street.

The shooting remains under investigation.

