Doctor discusses how 2nd wave of COVID-19 is impacting Lankenau Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hernan Alvarado is the director of respiratory care at Temple University Hospital. He treats COVID-19 patients every day.For this second wave, he says they've learned so much, maybe, most importantly, it's getting oxygen to patients early who can barely breathe."We've had success with high flow nasal cannula, which is an oxygen system in which you're giving someone a faster, higher liter flow, with a higher oxygen concentration," said Alvarado.Sometimes, it's given to patients even before arriving to the hospital."Instead of waiting for them to get to the ICU setting, for example, or to get to a floor, that's started in the emergency room, as well as, patients are being transported in those systems," said Alvarado.He also says the new drugs approved by the FDA, like Remdesivir, are helping too, and because of that, they're optimistic for this second wave."Our ICU numbers are fine at this point, but have the numbers increased? Of course, they have," he says.In fact, Pennsylvania COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new milestone. More patients are now admitted than ever before with 2,900 across the state.Over in Montgomery County, Lankenau Medical Center staff says they too are seeing an increase."We've seen slow, steady increases over the last couple of weeks," said Dr. William Surkis with the Lankenau Medical Center. "Things that we're seeing more in the spring than we're seeing now is injury to people's kidneys, where their kidneys are unable to function, to do their job."Just like the first wave of COVID, ventilators are still needed, as are their ICU capabilities."It's still a very unpredictable virus which is why the beat case of COVID is not to get COVID."