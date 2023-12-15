Explosion heavily damages home in Berks County; 1 person taken to the hospital

Chopper 6 over scene of house explosion in North Heidelberg Twp., Berks County

Chopper 6 over scene of house explosion in North Heidelberg Twp., Berks County

Chopper 6 over scene of house explosion in North Heidelberg Twp., Berks County

Chopper 6 over scene of house explosion in North Heidelberg Twp., Berks County

NORTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are investigating a house explosion in Berks County.

It happened in the unit block of Stump Lane in North Heidelberg Twp., just south of Bernville, around 6:52 a.m. Friday.

A man was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment. There was no word on the seriousness of that man's injuries.

Video from Chopper 6 showed one wall of the home was missing, with significant damage around the rest of the building.

The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.