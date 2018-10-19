PA Task 1 returns home from Florida following Hurricane Michael aid mission

EMBED </>More Videos

PA Task Force 1 returns from Hurricane Michael mission: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 5 p.m., October 19, 2018

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The 80 members of Pennsylvania's acclaimed search and rescue task force, PA Task Force 1, arrived back home at midday Friday from their latest mission.

They spent 10 days in the Hurricane Michael ravaged Florida panhandle.
EMBED More News Videos

Portions of Mexico Beach are shown nearly completely destroyed in new satellite imagery.



More than half of them come from the Philadelphia Fire Department. One of 28 elite rescue teams overseen by FEMA, this time they rescued four people and evacuated more than 120, searching more than 9,000 structures in their 1100-mile journey through two counties.

"Some people lost everything, just everything they owned," said Henry Brolley, of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. "It was a lot of devastation: trees down, houses collapsed. People need a lot of help."

EMBED More News Videos

One family's newly built concrete home survived Hurricane Michael virtually untouched.



75 percent of the group had just returned from a 17-day deployment in the Carolina's in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which saw devastating flooding after days of rain. This time it was the wind that wreaked so much havoc.

"It's a lot of destruction and damage," said Peter Crespo. "It's is just a different perspective on what Mother Nature can do."
EMBED More News Videos

A New Jersey non-profit is collecting items for the victims of Hurricane Michael.as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on October 15, 2018.



All the task force members will be returning to their regular assignments after a few days off.

The task force will stay at the ready, as hurricane season is not over until the end of November.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshurricane michael
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Officials ID victim of fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland
Police officer struck by car
AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Milder Finish
Billion dollar dreams as Mega Millions climbs
Jaworski: Which NFC East team is the biggest threat to the Eagles?
Eagles fan who ran into subway pole extends viral fame
Show More
Narberth passes law restricting plastic bags and straws
Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
UPS hosts 'Brown Friday' seasonal job fair
More News