80 members of PA-Task Force deployed Monday to Columbia, S.C., ahead of Hurricane Florence.The Philadelphia Fire Department sponsors PA-TF1, which is one of 28 federal urban search-and-rescue groups overseen by FEMA.Of the 80 members that deployed Monday, 42 are PFD members; the others are first responders from agencies across the region.The convoy of trucks filled with resources and equipment will drive about 630 miles to their base of operations in South Carolina.Members of PA-Task Force 1 deployed last summer to help areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.------