Papa's Cupcakes is a dream job for father, husband and son baking trio

PERKASIE, Pa. -- John Ferrraro spent more than 25 years as a pharmacist.

About 17 years ago, he and his then partner, now-husband, Bryan Berchok adopted a child.

That got Ferrraro in the kitchen baking cupcakes for school events and birthday parties as Shawn grew up.

John's hobby grew into a big business. Now, John, Bryan and their son, a high school junior, operate Papa's Cupcakes in Perkasie.

They serve more than 50 varieties of cupcake flavors, each handmade in the couple's home kitchen from scratch and sold at the Perkasie store.

Every cupcake is filled with flavors ranging from salted caramel to chocolate chip cookie dough and strawberry rhubarb.

Berchok uses the cores to create Daddy's Cakepops, which they also sell at the store.

The names of the shop and the pops come from Shawn, who always called John, Papa, and Bryan, Daddy.


Papa's Cupcakes | Facebook | Instagram
101 North 5th Street, Perkasie, PA 18944
