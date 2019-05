FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Charges are pending after a child was found wandering at a 7-Eleven in Folcroft on Tuesday afternoon.The 911 call came in around 12 p.m. for a boy found alone at the store.Police say the boy somehow wandered away from his parents for at least three hours.According to police, the mother was sleeping and the boy's father was cooking at the time of the incident.It's still unclear how the boy got away.Police say the parents have a total of five kids, all under the age of 15.