Upper Darby parents charged for 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A mother and father from Upper Darby, Pa. are under arrest and charged with murder after their 10-month-old girl died from an accidental drug overdose.

Action News was there on Thursday morning as the mother, 32-year-old Lauren Semanyk, was taken away from the courthouse in handcuffs.

She did not speak to the media.

The father, 34-year-old Joseph Milano, was already in jail on DUI charges.

Joseph Milano and Lauren Semanyk



Police say Semanyk and Milano tried to cover up the fact that their daughter Angelina got her hands on fentanyl-laced heroin and overdosed.

Investigators say they responded to the family home in the 5100 block of Westley Drive back in April for reports of a child going into cardiac arrest.

Police say the parents claimed the child drowned in a bathtub. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Arrest warrants were issued after the autopsy revealed the drug overdose.

"This is a very, very tragic story and it shows what drug addiction can do. The victim was a 10-month-old baby girl," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

"She was healthy and just learning to walk, she could say momma and da-da.... and she's dead," he continued.

Chitwood said the parents waited more than six hours before getting the child help, despite allegedly knowing the girl had ingested the drugs.

