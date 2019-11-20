Parents, daughter found dead in Montgomery County home

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are investigating the deaths of a couple and their adult daughter.

Springfield Township police were called to a home on the 100 block of Erdenheim Road around 7:55 p.m. Monday for a requested wellness check.

Once inside, officers found Robert McIntyre, 71, Sheila Dolan, 71, and their daughter Julia McIntyre, 27, dead.

"This appears to be a family tragedy. Through our preliminary investigation, the daughter's fatal wound seems to be self-inflicted, although we are awaiting the autopsy results and the forensic pathologist's final determination before we say anything further," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement Wednesday.

No further details have been released at this time.
