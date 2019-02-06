The parents of a toddler who almost died after eating heroin have turned themselves into authorities, according to the Upper Darby Police Department.Action News is told the mother and father surrendered to police early Wednesday morning.Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says the 16-month-old boy ingested heroin and possibly fentanyl. He says the boy is still alive because of Narcan."That child was lucky enough to get to the hospital, being taken by the drug addict father and mother, to where the doctor shot him up with Narcan," said Chitwood.Police say the mother was watching her son on the 700 block of West Chester Pike, when she reportedly passed out.That's when, police say the little boy chewed empty baggies with drug residue.The boy's father came home and rushed his unconscious baby to the hospital where he was revived.According to police, the father admitted the night before he used five bags of fentanyl."We do a search warrant of the location and we find a total of 12 empty packages and bags," said Chitwood.Police say likely charges include reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and drug offenses.-----