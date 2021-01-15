Longtime Philadelphia activist, former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore has died at 62

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Devoted longtime Philadelphia activist and former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore died Friday at the age of 62.The former associate minister at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church always set out to prove that sometimes it's the actions of one that can speak volumes.Loved ones of Moore said he passed away Friday morning after a battle with cancer.His family says Moore idolized Martin Luther King Jr., and it's fitting he passed away on Dr. King's birthday.