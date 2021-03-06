house fire

2 children in critical condition after being rescued from Paulsboro fire

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire investigators say two children rescued from a house fire in Paulsboro, Gloucester County are in critical condition.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of West Washington Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

About 10 minutes after they arrived, crews pulled one child out of the house; another was rescued a few minutes later.

Officials say the children's mother and an infant were able to escape safely on their own.

The children's grandmother was also taken to the hospital for observation.

The fire was placed under control just before 7 a.m., but crews remained on the scene.

A cause is under investigation.
