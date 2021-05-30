Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey.
Police responded to the scene on Clinton and Roebling Avenues around 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Upon arrival, police say they observed a man lying on the ground with serious injuries.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The suspect was later stopped and detained by police in Hamilton Township.
