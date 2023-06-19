Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle involved in crash near SEPTA station

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle involved in a crash in the Tioga section of Philadelphia.

Police say the man in his 50s was in front of the subway station when he was hit.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle following a two-car crash in front of a SEPTA station in the Tioga section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Broad Street and West Erie Avenue.

Police say the man in his 50s was on the sidewalk in front of the subway station when two vehicles collided with each other.

The pedestrian was struck, and police say he became pinned under one of the vehicles.

It took about 10 minutes for him to be rescued.

The drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A corner newsstand was also taken out by the collision.

SEPTA tells Action News the subway station will be open for morning commuters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.