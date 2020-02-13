Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person was struck and killed by a driver on the Atlantic City Expressway on Wednesday night.It happened around 6 p.m. on the eastbound lane of the Expressway near mile marker 41.8 in Winslow Township.Police confirm to Action News that the pedestrian was killed in the accident. It's still unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.The victim has not yet been identified.