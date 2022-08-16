Pennridge School Board holds policy meeting to clear up misconceptions concerning expression

The policies deal with student expression and dissemination of materials.

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennridge School Board in Bucks County is trying to clear up what it calls misconceptions about two policies concerning teacher advocacy and student expression.

It held a policy committee meeting in Perkasie on Monday night.

The first issue deals with posting outside materials in the school district.

Board members say this is an update to a policy from 2014, and that it does not prevent children from sharing in-school projects on topics like gay rights or religion.

The second policy would prohibit staff members from sharing their personal viewpoints during work hours, but children are still encouraged to have open discussions.

"How do we provide an education that challenges kids to think about these really important topics, but challenges them to think about them in a fair, neutral and balanced way from a curriculum standpoint that we've approved and know what it looks like. This doesn't stop a teacher from having a conversation about something a kid cares about," Pennridge School District Superintendent Dr. David Bolton said at the meeting.

Lawyers are helping the Pennridge board adjust the language on the policies.

They will be up for a vote next month.