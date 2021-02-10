Sword-wielding man shot, killed by police in Montgomery County, Pa.

PENNSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly armed with a sword was shot and killed by police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along East 8th Street and Long Alley in Pennsburg.

Police say the man threatened the officer with the sword and would not follow commands to drop it.

The officer then shot the man. Police say the officer tried to render aid but the man died at the scene.

The man has not been identified at this time.

