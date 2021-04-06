Health & Fitness

Pa. COVID-19 vaccine finder Facebook page helps people get appointments

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. COVID vaccine finder Facebook page helps people get appointments

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pa. COVID Vaccine Matchmaker Facebook page is the brainchild of Dr. Christine Meyer of Chester County.

She says it was very early in the vaccine roll-out when she quickly realized that the process of getting a shot was much tougher than she expected.

"Our Facebook group has basically emerged as a place where all that information is collated and easy to find and, most importantly, kept up-to-date literally minute-to-minute. The information there is reliable," she said.

The page has been up for two months and it's become very popular.

RELATED: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Pennsylvania

"We already have like 64,000 people in the group. We've made over 14,000 vaccine appointments. I, honestly, never in a million years saw that coming," Meyer said.

People who access the page are basically broken down into two groups: those seeking an appointment, and those who help the seekers get their shot.

Those so-called "finders" are led by Lauren Marohn, who is also the page manager.

EMBED More News Videos

Tips and tricks to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment: Hear from an expert



She says that while the path to a vaccine varies from person to person, most should start at the same location.

"Make sure that you're signed up on your patient portals through any healthcare system. If you've been in the Main Line Health System if you're in Chester County Penn's System, make sure you're signed up for those," she says.

From there, Marohn says to keep an eye on her page and be patient.



Meyer said that she is dedicated to keeping the Pa. COVID Matchmaker Page in place, and continually updated, simply because of what's at stake.

"When you think about the motivation for this vaccine, people are trying to save their lives, or save their parent's lives. It's just the fact that they've had to go to these lengths is just astonishing to me," she says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschester countyhealthpennsylvania newscoronavirussocial mediacovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing pregnant woman found dead, police say
Good Samaritan comes to the rescue after Wissinoming explosion
Philly to make all residents 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19
NJ AG's Office identifies man shot, killed by police in Atlantic County
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
Pa. State Police searching for statue, plaque stolen from trail
Biden makes all adults eligible for COVID vaccine on April 19
Show More
Police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot in Old City
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
More TOP STORIES News